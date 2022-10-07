AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.82

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and traded as low as $6.31. AGC shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 4,003 shares traded.

AGC Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. AGC had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that AGC Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

