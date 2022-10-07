Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,266,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,567,000 after purchasing an additional 321,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 463,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,355,000 after buying an additional 301,713 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APD opened at $238.59 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.20.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.25.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

