Alchemix (ALCX) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Alchemix (ALCX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Alchemix token can now be bought for $20.84 or 0.00106036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $32.13 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemix alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003256 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007327 BTC.

Alchemix Token Profile

Alchemix’s genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,733,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,541,617 tokens. Alchemix’s official website is alchemix.fi. The official message board for Alchemix is alchemixfi.medium.com. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alchemix

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix (ALCX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Alchemix has a current supply of 1,733,916.80876909 with 1,541,617.22160328 in circulation. The last known price of Alchemix is 21.15351199 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $1,822,386.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alchemix.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.