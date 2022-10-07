Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,733,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,049 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 156.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,925,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,289 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.20. The company had a trading volume of 352,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,666,387. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.44. The stock has a market cap of $215.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $182.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

