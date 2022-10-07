Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $100.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Allegiant Travel traded as low as $70.63 and last traded at $70.63, with a volume of 311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.65.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALGT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.60.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $43,141.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,747.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,646 shares of company stock worth $555,923 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 88,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth $951,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 20.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.52 and a 200 day moving average of $124.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $629.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.22 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.