Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Allegion from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.89.

Allegion Price Performance

NYSE:ALLE opened at $94.41 on Monday. Allegion has a 12 month low of $88.29 and a 12 month high of $137.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.18 and its 200 day moving average is $104.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.68 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. Allegion’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,007,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,720,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,674 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,469,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,758,000 after acquiring an additional 676,606 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,707,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,127,000 after acquiring an additional 23,627 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $168,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

