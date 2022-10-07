Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of LNT stock opened at $51.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.24. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 477.4% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 408.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.