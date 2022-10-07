Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given New $232.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $218.00 to $232.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $222.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $233.06.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $202.37 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $236.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $368,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,034,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190,057 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,997,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,524,000 after purchasing an additional 202,916 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,925,000 after acquiring an additional 79,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

