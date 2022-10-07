Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.4% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,480,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,381 shares of company stock valued at $18,324,644 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.57. 24,201,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,043,639. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.21. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.53.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

