Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.41

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.41 and last traded at $34.79, with a volume of 256168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

Altus Midstream Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $565.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 3.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average is $51.42.

Institutional Trading of Altus Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth $451,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 55.1% during the second quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 231,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 82,271 shares during the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

