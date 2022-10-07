Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Gap Up to $12.80

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.80, but opened at $14.51. Ambac Financial Group shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 33,544 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet raised Ambac Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $647.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.00 and a beta of 1.19.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,962,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,501,000 after acquiring an additional 19,593 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.
Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.
