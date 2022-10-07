Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,552,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 28,927,930 shares.The stock last traded at $3.03 and had previously closed at $3.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.
Ambev Stock Down 0.7 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the second quarter worth $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the second quarter worth $29,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ambev Company Profile
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambev (ABEV)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.