Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,552,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 28,927,930 shares.The stock last traded at $3.03 and had previously closed at $3.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the second quarter worth $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the second quarter worth $29,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

