Ambire AdEx (ADX) Market Capitalization Achieves $23.83 Million

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Ambire AdEx token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000856 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Ambire AdEx has a market cap of $23.83 million and $4.20 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009340 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ambire AdEx Profile

Ambire AdEx’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,557,534 tokens. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @ambireadex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is https://reddit.com/r/adex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.adex.network. Ambire AdEx’s official message board is www.adex.network/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ambire AdEx (ADX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ambire AdEx has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 142,557,533.66 in circulation. The last known price of Ambire AdEx is 0.17076462 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $2,062,352.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.adex.network/.”

