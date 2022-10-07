American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after buying an additional 2,305,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,500,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,861,000 after buying an additional 932,919 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.66. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

