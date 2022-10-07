American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $37.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. American Homes 4 Rent traded as low as $32.05 and last traded at $32.05, with a volume of 56274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.99.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMH. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,487 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,077,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,633,000 after purchasing an additional 244,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $701,205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,801,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,012,000 after purchasing an additional 374,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.01.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

