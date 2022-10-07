American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.71.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $203.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $202.78 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.13. The company has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 94.08%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

