Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.2% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Amgen by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN stock traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $229.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,187. The stock has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

