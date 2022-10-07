Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells $14,295.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $14,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,007.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.64. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $123.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 284,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 110.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 27,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMPH. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.