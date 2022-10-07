Analysts Set Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target at $80.80

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALRM. Roth Capital upped their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $592,665.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $592,665.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,366 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $64.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.27. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $90.69.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Further Reading

