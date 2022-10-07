Analysts Set Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Target Price at $13.63

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEYGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Galp Energia, SGPS from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -504.50 and a beta of 0.70. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63.

Galp Energia, SGPS Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.21%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,600.00%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

