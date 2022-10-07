Analysts Set SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Price Target at $66.00

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

In other SJW Group news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $75,576.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,529.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $33,232.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,205.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $75,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,529.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,183,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,711,000 after acquiring an additional 222,006 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17,347 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,016,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,401,000 after acquiring an additional 279,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,362,000 after acquiring an additional 122,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJW opened at $60.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average of $63.37. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.58.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.22). SJW Group had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $149.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

