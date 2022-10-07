Analyzing WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) and Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) and WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Criteo and WPP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Criteo 0 3 4 0 2.57 WPP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Criteo presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.44%. Given Criteo’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Criteo is more favorable than WPP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

90.2% of Criteo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of WPP shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Criteo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of WPP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Criteo and WPP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Criteo 6.22% 14.19% 8.72% WPP N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Criteo and WPP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Criteo $2.25 billion 0.73 $134.46 million $2.11 12.86 WPP $17.60 billion 0.54 $876.90 million N/A N/A

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than Criteo.

Volatility and Risk

Criteo has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPP has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Criteo beats WPP on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Criteo

Criteo S.A., a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online testing platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models. The company also provides Criteo Marketing Solutions that allow commerce companies to address various marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile, and offline store environments; and Criteo Retail Media solutions, which allows retailers to generate advertising revenues from consumer brands, and/or to drive sales for themselves, by monetizing their data and audiences through personalized ads, either on their own digital property or on the open Internet. In addition, it offers real-time access to advertising inventory through its publisher partners; consulting services to companies in distance sales; and business intelligence and analytics services. It serves companies in digital retail, travel, and classifieds industries. Criteo S.A. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. It offers plans and creates marketing and branding campaigns; designs and produces advertisements across various media; and provides media buying services, such as strategy and business development, media investment, data and technology, and content. The company also offers public relations advisory services to clients who are seeking to communicate with a range of stakeholders from consumers to governments and the business and financial communities; and specialist agency services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

