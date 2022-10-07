AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. AngioDynamics updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.06 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.01-0.06 EPS.

AngioDynamics Stock Down 19.5 %

Shares of ANGO opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.93. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,565.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 95.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on AngioDynamics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

