AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. AngioDynamics updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.06 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.01-0.06 EPS.
AngioDynamics Stock Down 19.5 %
Shares of ANGO opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.93. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22.
Insider Transactions at AngioDynamics
In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,565.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on AngioDynamics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.
About AngioDynamics
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AngioDynamics (ANGO)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.