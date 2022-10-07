AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $342.00 million-$348.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.21 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.01-0.06 EPS.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,195. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.93. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.65 million, a P/E ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 0.90.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANGO. TheStreet cut AngioDynamics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,565.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

