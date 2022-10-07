ANIVERSE (ANV) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. ANIVERSE has a total market cap of $36.23 million and $6.24 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANIVERSE coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ANIVERSE has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,442.71 or 0.99965305 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002570 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00052782 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00063813 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022431 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005063 BTC.

ANIVERSE Profile

ANIVERSE is a coin. It launched on October 27th, 2020. ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ANIVERSE is aniverse.io.

Buying and Selling ANIVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “ANIVERSE project is an 'Online Theme Park' platform that combines actual businesses based on animation IP with blockchain technology. ANIVERSE allows anyone to access animation IP sources through its platform to create and sell IP products, contents. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANIVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANIVERSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANIVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

