Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s 8th Largest Position

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. AON comprises 3.7% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in AON were worth $11,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of AON by 6,159.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 81,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 79,945 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 41,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,569,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Stock Performance

AON traded down $5.19 on Friday, reaching $275.53. 6,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,116. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.09. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.80.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

