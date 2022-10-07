Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $174.42

Shares of Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.42 ($2.11) and traded as low as GBX 169.38 ($2.05). Apax Global Alpha shares last traded at GBX 173.20 ($2.09), with a volume of 154,920 shares changing hands.

Apax Global Alpha Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 174.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 182.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £802.46 million and a P/E ratio of 1,121.33.

Apax Global Alpha Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Apax Global Alpha’s payout ratio is 96.32%.

About Apax Global Alpha

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

