Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2022

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTCGet Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AGTC. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Sunday, October 2nd. They issued a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

AGTC opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $3.18.

Institutional Trading of Applied Genetic Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 248,819 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 244,895 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 186,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.