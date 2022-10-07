Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on AGTC. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Sunday, October 2nd. They issued a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.33.
Applied Genetic Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %
AGTC opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $3.18.
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
