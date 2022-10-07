Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AGTC. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Sunday, October 2nd. They issued a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

AGTC opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $3.18.

Institutional Trading of Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 248,819 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 244,895 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 186,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

