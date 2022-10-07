Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,173 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.3% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after buying an additional 1,668,645 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after buying an additional 1,468,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after buying an additional 290,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after buying an additional 3,106,951 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,103,000 after buying an additional 947,617 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.32. 12,001,455 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.78.

