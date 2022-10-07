Aprio Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 86,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 0.8% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,023,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,928,000 after acquiring an additional 747,011 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,912,000 after acquiring an additional 62,679 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 7,188,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,262,000 after acquiring an additional 34,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,904,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $22.84. 12,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,368. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05.

