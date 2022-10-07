Aprio Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.73. 324,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,438,320. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $135.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

