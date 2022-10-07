Aprio Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 859.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM stock remained flat at $59.35 during trading hours on Friday. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,234. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.46. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.31 and a 52-week high of $59.95.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.