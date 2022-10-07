Aprio Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $509,423,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $175,759,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1,061.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,094,000 after purchasing an additional 547,089 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 10,521.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 537,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,262,000 after purchasing an additional 532,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,510,000 after acquiring an additional 362,541 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.82.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $6.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.62. 29,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.85. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.16 and a 1 year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

