Apron Price Tops $0.0025 (APN)

Apron (APN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Apron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Apron has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $332,047.00 worth of Apron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Apron has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apron alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009316 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Apron

Apron launched on April 9th, 2021. Apron’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Apron’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apron’s official website is apron.network.

Buying and Selling Apron

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.