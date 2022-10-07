Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

RKDA opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $12.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 169.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

