Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.4% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 52,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 140.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.44. 2,396,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,438,417. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $61.80 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.17.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ADM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

