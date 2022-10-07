Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Barclays

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMBP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.65 to $6.80 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $4.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.28, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.73. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 89.66%. Analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -2,665.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth about $230,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 18.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.