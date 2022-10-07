Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Robert Blanks Sells 100,000 Shares

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) insider Robert Blanks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,827 shares in the company, valued at $293,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Blanks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Robert Blanks sold 21,842 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $22,715.68.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Robert Blanks sold 5,188 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $3,475.96.

NASDAQ ARDX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,325,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,985. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 2,594.88% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARDX. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 22.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 61,937 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 71,592 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 8.6% during the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,384,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 110,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

