ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 2,900 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Churchill Downs worth $10,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $197.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.91 and its 200-day moving average is $202.66. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.07. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 78.89% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $582.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.00.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

