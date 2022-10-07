ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 21,311 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,326,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,311 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 4.9% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $148,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903,604 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 78.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,423,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,337,000 after buying an additional 1,066,121 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 727,469 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,957,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 519.8% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 347,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after acquiring an additional 291,423 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $109.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.04.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.