ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 5,075 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 35,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $133.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.20. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $127.08 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

