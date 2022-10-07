ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $41.16 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VOO stock opened at $342.96 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $328.12 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $366.37 and its 200-day moving average is $372.80.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

