ARGI Investment Services LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 974,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91.

