Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
AWI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.80.
Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 1.5 %
Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.89. 235,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 32.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $679,000.
About Armstrong World Industries
Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.
