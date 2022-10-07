Arnhold LLC Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Arnhold LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,574 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,666,387. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $182.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

