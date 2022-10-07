Arnhold LLC Decreases Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Arnhold LLC cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,862 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Nutrien by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nutrien by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 474,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,684,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,254,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $65.84 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.18.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on NTR. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

