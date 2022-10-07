Arnhold LLC Grows Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,793 shares during the period. Sony Group accounts for 1.4% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $12,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SONY. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.42. 55,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.68 and its 200-day moving average is $85.13. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $63.93 and a one year high of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

