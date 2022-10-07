Arnhold LLC Has $993,000 Holdings in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,230 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Allbirds were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Allbirds by 651.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 847.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,831 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,368,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 835,585 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 727,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 559.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 418,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIRD. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Allbirds from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allbirds currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Allbirds Stock Performance

Allbirds stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.12. 76,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.79 million and a P/E ratio of -4.55. Allbirds, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.78 million. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allbirds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.