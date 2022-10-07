Arnhold LLC Invests $332,000 in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Teladoc Health stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,154. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $156.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $592.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.86 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 441.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $140,438.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,318 shares of company stock worth $255,321 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

