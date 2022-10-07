Arnhold LLC Raises Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Arnhold LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 387,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,318 shares during the period. XPO Logistics comprises about 2.2% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $18,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpark Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at XPO Logistics

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $2,674,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,361,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,288,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $282,215,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Stock Performance

XPO traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.74. 72,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average is $54.27. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

